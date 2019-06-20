Verdun beach officially opens this weekend

Against the backdrop of dirt piles, tractors, and heavy rain, the city of Montreal officially opened the Verdun beach Thursday afternoon.

A laughing and drenched Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante waded into the beach to open it, followed by politicians from all levels of government.

“Our hope and what we want to do as much as possible is to give access to the water to Montrealers and all visitors,” Plante said.

The beach is several years behind schedule and over budget. It was initially promised to celebrate the city’s 375th anniversary two years ago — but multiple hurdles saw the project undergo several delays.

The riverfront beach needed approval from both the provincial and federal environment ministries. Construction was delayed because of the nesting cycles of wildlife in the area and multiple studies of the water also had to be completed.

Verdun also needed to find more money to complete the project after it went over budget. While it was initially supposed to cost $4 million, the beach’s price tag is now at $7 million.

“The costs are a little bit up there but it is a project for all of Montreal and all Montrealers,” said councillor Sterling Downey. “So since everyone will have access to it, the investment is worth it in the long run.”

Plante agrees.

“To me I don’t think it’s that expensive to have access to the water,” Plante added. “I think it’s pretty cool.”

The beach is supposed to open to the public on Saturday, but the borough admits several elements will not be ready in time. The wheelchair access ramp to the water is several weeks behind schedule. Hammocks won’t be installed and ready for several days. Landscaping still needs completing and the portable library for book sharing is also delayed.

Bathers will be able to walk on the sandy beach into the water. Barriers protect the swimming area from strong water currents.

The city also sought to assuage fears about the water quality. The borough says the water is tested on a regular basis. While heavy rains can cause a drop in water quality, the city insists it can clear the beach in less than one hour.

The city hopes the entire project will be completed in the next few weeks.