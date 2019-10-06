Menu

Education

CUPE, Ontario government reach deal to avoid education workers strike: minister

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 6, 2019 9:05 pm
Updated October 6, 2019 9:11 pm
WATCH LIVE: Officials say a tentative agreement has been reached between the Ontario government and CUPE education workers.

The union representing thousands of education workers across Ontario has reached a deal with the provincial government to avoid a strike that was set to begin Monday, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says.

Dozens of school boards intended to close Monday as the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and the Ontario government were stuck in contract negotiations.

READ MORE: How school boards will tell you if classes are cancelled Monday

The contract for 55,000 education workers expired on Aug. 31 and the union began a work-to-rule campaign last week.

Members — including janitors, clerical staff and early childhood educators — stopped working overtime and performing a number of other duties, including cleaning hallways and emptying garbage cans outside schools.

READ MORE: Parents rally in Toronto to call on Ford government to reverse cuts as CUPE strike deadline looms 

CUPE gave formal strike notice that workers would hit the picket lines Monday, and dozens of school boards across Ontario said it would not be feasible for them to keep schools open as a result of the strike.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the strike has now been avoided.

More to come.

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
OntarioOntario governmentCUPECanadian Union Of Public EmployeesStephen LecceCUPE education workersontario school strikeOntario School Strike AvoidedSchool Strike AvoidedSchool Strike Ontario
