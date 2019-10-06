CUPE, Ontario government reach deal to avoid education workers strike: minister

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing thousands of education workers across Ontario has reached a deal with the provincial government to avoid a strike that was set to begin Monday, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says.

Dozens of school boards intended to close Monday as the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and the Ontario government were stuck in contract negotiations.

The contract for 55,000 education workers expired on Aug. 31 and the union began a work-to-rule campaign last week.

Members — including janitors, clerical staff and early childhood educators — stopped working overtime and performing a number of other duties, including cleaning hallways and emptying garbage cans outside schools.

CUPE gave formal strike notice that workers would hit the picket lines Monday, and dozens of school boards across Ontario said it would not be feasible for them to keep schools open as a result of the strike.

However, the strike has now been avoided.

— With files from The Canadian Press