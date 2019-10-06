How school boards will tell you if classes are cancelled Monday

As the 12:01 Monday morning strike deadline inches closer, school boards across Ontario are preparing to inform parents if schools will be open for students. Global News has reached out to a number of boards that are planning to shut down classes Monday should a strike happen.

Below is a compilation of their responses. It will be updated as additional boards inform Global of their communication plans:

Toronto District School Board

Once we learn whether a tentative deal has been reached or not, we’re planning to email parents and provide updates on our website and social media.

York Catholic District School Board

If a negotiated settlement is not reached, the YCDSB will let parents know as soon as possible after being notified. We will contact parents by email through our School Messenger communication system. Information will also be available on our website www.ycdsb.ca and on Twitter (@ycdsb).

Halton District School Board

The HDSB is monitoring the situation and will continue to provide parents/guardians with accurate and timely information as we are able through email, the HDSB website and the board’s social media pages (Twitter/Facebook/Instagram).

Halton Catholic District School Board

If the CUPE strike proceeds and we have to close our schools to students, we will notify our community in the following ways: An email will be sent to all HCDSB parents. A notice will be posted on our HCDSB website. A notice will be shared through Twitter @HCDSB. We will also be posting the information prominently on our Board website and each of our school websites.

Dufferin Peel Catholic School Board

We strongly encourage you to continue to closely monitor the DPCDSB website, all school websites, Twitter (@DPCDSBSchools) and through DPCDSB school communication channels.

Durham District School Board

A copy of the information emailed to parents on Friday can be found on our website. Within this messaging, parents have been alerted that, for updates on the strike and school closures, they will be informed through email via our School Messenger system and info will be posted on our social media channels (Twitter and Facebook). We have also suggested that they check our website for updates, and listen for breaking news from local media, as we will be providing an update/release to them once we have any definitive news regarding the outcomes of this weekend’s negotiations.

Grand Erie District School Board

When results of the negotiations with CUPE are released this weekend, Grand Erie will confirm the status of schools for Monday. Information will be posted on the Board’s website (www.granderie.ca) as well as its Twitter (@GEDSB) and Facebook (GEDSB) accounts. The latest a decision will be made regarding the closure of schools is 6:30 a.m. on Monday (October 7).

Northwest Catholic District School Board

If an agreement is reached, schools will open as usual on Monday. We are committed to providing an update to all parents/guardians over the weekend. For ongoing updates and the latest information, please continue to check http://www.tncdsb.on.ca.

Ottawa Catholic School Board

We are committed to keeping you informed. Our Board and school websites will be the location for public announcements and updates regarding the labour disruption. As soon as we have an update, a second message will be sent to parents on Sunday evening using School Messenger to update you regarding the outcome of the provincial negotiations.

Limestone District School Board

We will confirm the status of our schools Monday morning, much the way we handle inclement weather days. We will share information by 6 a.m. on our Board communication channels and direct messages to families.

London District Catholic School Board

If there is any news Sunday, we will send notice up to 10:30 pm Sunday evening. If there is news overnight Sunday, we will send an update between 5:30 and 6:30 am on Monday.

Peel District School Board

On www.peelschools.org/labour, school websites, social media (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram), new media, and through email sent directly to parents/guardians.

Conseil Scolaire Catholique Providence

Please note in conclusion that all letters issued on the negotiations are available in space “Info-Negos” accessible from the home page of our website. New information is also communicated via the Facebook page.

More to come. Responses have been lightly edited.