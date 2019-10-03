Man considered armed and dangerous wanted in northern Saskatchewan death

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a search is underway in northern Saskatchewan for a man considered armed and dangerous who is wanted in the death of another man.

Zane Kiseyinewakup died on Oct. 2 on the Big Island Lake Cree Territory, RCMP said Thursday.

Police said Kiseyinewakup, 22, was found at a home on the reserve with life-threatening injuries.

He was rush to hospital in Cold Lake, Alta., where he was declared dead. An autopsy was scheduled to take place on Thursday in Edmonton.

Police have released no other details into Kiseyinewakup’s death.

A warrant has been issued for Jonathan Dufraine, 38, who is charged with manslaughter in Kiseyinewakup’s death.

Police said Dufraine is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if spotted.

He is described by police as being five feet six inches tall, 130 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Dufraine was last known to be wearing grey jogging pants, a black sweater, a red ball cap with a black brim, black shoes and a red bandana tied around his neck, police said.

He was last seen travelling in a grey 1996 Chevrolet Lumina four-door car, with Saskatchewan license plate 077 LPV, police said.

Police said Dufraine is known to frequently visit the Big Island Cree Lake Territory, Loon Lake, Makwa Sahgaiecan First Nation and Ministikwan First Nation areas.

Anyone spotting Dufraine is asked to call 911 immediately.

Big Island Lake Cree Territory is roughly 400 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.