Crime

Man wanted in northern Saskatchewan death arrested after stand-off: RCMP

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 3:46 pm
Jonathan Dufraine was taken into custody without incident after a stand-off with RCMP in northern Saskatchewan.
Jonathan Dufraine was taken into custody without incident after a stand-off with RCMP in northern Saskatchewan. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

A man wanted in the death of a northern Saskatchewan man is in custody after a stand-off with police, Pierceland RCMP said.

The stand-off happened Sunday at a home on Big Island Lake Cree Nation.

Police have not said what led them to the home, only that a man was barricaded inside and was threatening to harm himself and officers.

Jonathan Dufraine, 38, was taken into custody without incident after several hours, police said.

Dufraine was considered armed and dangerous by police.

He was originally wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for manslaughter in the death of Zane Kiseyinewakup, 22.

Kiseyinewakup was found injured on Oct. 2 at a home on the reserve and was rushed to hospital in Cold Lake, Alta., where he died from his injuries.

No other details into Kiseyinewakup’s death or Dufraine’s arrested have been released by police.

Police said Dufraine has now been charged with second-degree murder.

Big Island Lake Cree Nation is roughly 400 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

With files from Taylor Braat

TAGS
Sask RCMPHomicideSecond Degree MurderManslaughterNorthern SaskatchewanPierceland RCMPBig Island Lake Cree TerritoryNorthern Saskatchewan HomicideJonathan DufraineZane Kiseyinewakup
