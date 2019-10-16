Menu

Crime

Man charged with attempted murder of RCMP officer in northwest Sask.

By Kyle Benning Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 11:53 am
A photo of RCMP investigating near Turtleford, Sask., on Sept. 24, 2019.
A photo of RCMP investigating near Turtleford, Sask., on Sept. 24, 2019. Devon Latchuk / Global News

A 27-year-old man made his first court appearance Wednesday after being charged with the attempted murder of an on-duty RCMP officer.

Justin Yakimchuk is facing a number of charges — including attempted murder, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm — in relation to the Sept. 24 incident near Mervin.

In a press release, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said Yakimchuck was at large at the time for breaching his statutory release.

RCMP was called after a number of reports of a possible impaired driver who was said to be travelling at high rates of speed.

Officers spotted the vehicle several times, but were unable to stop the driver.

Around 10:30 a.m., RCMP managed to stop the car.

RCMP said two Mounties approached the vehicle and one suffered a gunshot wound.

Saskatchewan officer shot, alleged impaired driver injured: RCMP
Saskatchewan officer shot, alleged impaired driver injured: RCMP

The officers returned fire, and the suspect was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer’s injury was said to be serious, but non-life-threatening.

RPS said the officer has been medically treated and is recovering in stable condition.

RCMP requested an independent investigation be completed by the Regina Police Service.

