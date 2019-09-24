Crime
September 24, 2019 6:21 pm
Updated: September 24, 2019 7:03 pm

2 injured, including RCMP officer, after incident near Turtleford, Sask.

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Turtleford RCMP say two people, including an officer, were injured after a member-involved shooting earlier on Tuesday.

Devon Latchuk / Global News
Two people, including a Mountie, were injured after what RCMP are calling a member-involved shooting near Turtleford, Sask., on Tuesday.

Turtleford RCMP said they were called to multiple reports of a possible “dangerous” impaired driver earlier today.

As two officers approached the vehicle, police said one of them sustained an injury. The officer’s injury is believed to be serious but non-life-threatening, and the individual was taken to hospital in Turtleford.

A man has been arrested. He was taken to hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release.

RCMP believe there is no risk to public safety at this time, however, they are asking the public to avoid the area.

Members of the public can expect to see an increased police presence west of Mervin on the Highway 794 grid.

Police are expected to be providing a statement at 5:30 p.m.

Turtleford is approximately 220 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

