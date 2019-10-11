RCMP hoping for peaceful end to ‘dynamic situation’ in Kootenay cabin standoff

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a “dynamic situation” is still unfolding and that crisis negotiators are on scene, following an attempted arrest in B.C.’s Kootenay region on Thursday evening.

According to police, Kaslo RCMP attended a rural property near Argenta, B.C., at approximately 7 p.m., to execute arrest warrants on an individual known who is known to them.

Police say when the man was confronted, he fled to a nearby cabin.

Argenta is a rural community located near the northern end of Kootenay Lake, and is about a two-hour drive northeast of Trail.

“The RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team, along with crisis negotiators, have been deployed to the area and remain at the scene,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said on Friday.

“Our efforts to negotiate a peaceful end and resolution continue at this time.”

Given the cabin’s remote location, police said no other properties or people have been evacuated.

Police are also asking the public to avoid the area at this time.