Two men arrested, in custody, following Penticton standoff

Two men are in custody following Wednesday’s standoff in Penticton, police said on Thursday, an incident that followed a shooting after which one man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Online court data shows that Josef Bretislav Pavlik, 36, and Jesse Eldon Harry Mason, 32, are both in custody following the standoff.

Mason and Pavlik are both charged with break-and-enter to commit an offence, while Pavlik is also facing charges of robbery with a restricted firearm, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

The two were remanded in custody until their next court appearance on Monday, Oct. 7.

Police say the standoff was sparked by an alleged violent break-and-enter along the 400 block of Winnipeg Street at noon.

There, police say a man was assaulted inside a residence, and that a firearm had been discharged. The man was taken to hospital, but has since been released.

“The investigation led officers to believe residents of a townhome on Maple Street, in Penticton, may have been linked,” Penticton RCMP said in a press release.

“Due to the violent nature of the incident, and taking everyone’s safety into consideration, a heavy police presence arrived at the residence.”

Police added that several people inside the Maple Street townhome were taken into custody, including Mason and Pavlik.

The two accused were held in custody, with charges being laid, while the others taken into custody were later released.

“This was targeted, with parties known to one another. There are no safety concerns the public should be aware of at this time,” said Const. James Grandy.

“The RCMP wants to thank the many people who assisted and provided support to our officers while they coordinated the safe ending to this situation.”