Charges laid in Selkirk Avenue shotgun standoff
A Winnipeg man is facing a long list of gun-related charges following a standoff at a North End apartment building early Tuesday.
The Tactical Support Team was called in after a man armed with a shotgun began threatening residents of an apartment in the 1000 block of Selkirk Avenue around 12:20 a.m.
Police say the man was threatening to shoot anybody that tried to enter the building.
READ MORE: One man in custody after armed standoff in St. James
The man was eventually taken into custody about an hour after police arrived.
A loaded shotgun was found inside the building.
Christopher Lee Pottinger, 42, has been charged with 15 separate firearms-related offences.
RELATED VIDEO: Winnipeg police respond to Brooklyn Street standoff
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.