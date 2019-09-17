Crime
September 17, 2019 1:55 pm

Charges laid in Selkirk Avenue shotgun standoff

By Online producer  Global News

Winnipeg police were called to an apartment block in the 1000 block of Selkirk Avenue early Tuesday where a man had armed himself with a shotgun.

A Winnipeg man is facing a long list of gun-related charges following a standoff at a North End apartment building early Tuesday.

The Tactical Support Team was called in after a man armed with a shotgun began threatening residents of an apartment in the 1000 block of Selkirk Avenue around 12:20 a.m.

Police say the man was threatening to shoot anybody that tried to enter the building.

The man was eventually taken into custody about an hour after police arrived.

A loaded shotgun was found inside the building.

Christopher Lee Pottinger, 42, has been charged with 15 separate firearms-related offences.

