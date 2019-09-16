Standoff in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood ends peacefully

A police standoff in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood ended peacefully on Sunday afternoon.
Police said they were called to the 300 block of Avenue T South for a report of an armed man.
READ MORE: RCMP looking for footage of group assault on Mounties in northern Saskatchewan
Officers said a man was spotted in a residence armed with a firearm and that he barricaded himself in the home, according to a police report.
A perimeter was set up in the area and the tactical support unit and crisis negotiators were called in, police said.
READ MORE: Shooting near Prince Albert, Sask. leaves man with serious injuries
Saskatoon police said a 33-year-old man was eventually taken into custody and is facing a number of firearm-related charges.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.