Standoff in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood ends peacefully

A police standoff in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood ended peacefully on Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the 300 block of Avenue T South for a report of an armed man.

Officers said a man was spotted in a residence armed with a firearm and that he barricaded himself in the home, according to a police report.

A perimeter was set up in the area and the tactical support unit and crisis negotiators were called in, police said.

Saskatoon police said a 33-year-old man was eventually taken into custody and is facing a number of firearm-related charges.