Crime
September 16, 2019 10:08 am
Updated: September 16, 2019 10:23 am

Standoff in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood ends peacefully

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police said a man was spotted in a residence armed with a firearm and that he barricaded himself inside.

Nathaniel Dove / Global News
A A

A police standoff in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood ended peacefully on Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the 300 block of Avenue T South for a report of an armed man.

READ MORE: RCMP looking for footage of group assault on Mounties in northern Saskatchewan

Officers said a man was spotted in a residence armed with a firearm and that he barricaded himself in the home, according to a police report.

A perimeter was set up in the area and the tactical support unit and crisis negotiators were called in, police said.

READ MORE: Shooting near Prince Albert, Sask. leaves man with serious injuries

Saskatoon police said a 33-year-old man was eventually taken into custody and is facing a number of firearm-related charges.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Avenue T South
Crime
Firearms
Pleasant Hill
Police standoff
Sasjatiib
Saskatoon
Saskatoon Crime
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Police Standoff
Saskatoon Standoff
Standoff

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.