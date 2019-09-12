RCMP standoff with potentially armed man ends in Martensville, Sask.

A police standoff Martensville, Sask., has ended.

Saskatchewan RCMP said a man was safely taken into custody Thursday morning after he reportedly barricaded himself inside a home. No other details have been released.

RCMP said the man, who may be armed, threatened to harm himself and officers.

Police blocked streets and some homes were evacuated as officers negotiated with the man.

A perimeter was set up by police along 2nd Avenue North to the west, 2nd Street North to the south, Anna Crescent to the east and 3rd Street North to the north.

Martensville RCMP, Saskatchewan RCMP emergency response team, police dog services and a crisis negotiator were called in to help resolve the situation peacefully, RCMP officials said.

RCMP officials said there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area as they continue to investigate and are asking the public to avoid the area.

Martensville is roughly 20 kilometres north of Saskatoon.