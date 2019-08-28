Crime
August 28, 2019 8:37 pm
Updated: August 28, 2019 8:40 pm

Man’s death considered homicide in Prince Albert, Sask.

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Prince Albert police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a 19-year-old man.

File Photo / Global News
A A

A homicide investigation has been launched in Prince Albert, Sask.

Police were called to a serious assault in the area around 12th Street and 4th Avenue East just before 4 a.m. CT on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Prince Albert, Sask. considering alley, walkway curfew


Story continues below

A 19-year-old man with multiple stab wounds was taken to hospital. He has since died from his injuries, according to a press release. Police did not release his name.

Officers took one man into custody.

READ MORE: Assault charges laid after Prince Albert RCMP officer injured during manhunt

Prince Albert police are asking anyone living in the area of 3rd and 4th Avenue East — between 9th and 12th Street — to check their home video surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Members of the criminal investigation division and forensic identification section are investigating.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
4th Avenue East
Homicide
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Police
Prince Albert Police Service
Prince Albert Saskatchewan
Stabbing

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.