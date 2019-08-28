Man’s death considered homicide in Prince Albert, Sask.
A homicide investigation has been launched in Prince Albert, Sask.
Police were called to a serious assault in the area around 12th Street and 4th Avenue East just before 4 a.m. CT on Wednesday.
A 19-year-old man with multiple stab wounds was taken to hospital. He has since died from his injuries, according to a press release. Police did not release his name.
Officers took one man into custody.
Prince Albert police are asking anyone living in the area of 3rd and 4th Avenue East — between 9th and 12th Street — to check their home video surveillance footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Members of the criminal investigation division and forensic identification section are investigating.
