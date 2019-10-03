3 men charged with providing drugs that caused Mac Miller’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Three men arrested during the investigation into the death of Mac Miller have now been charged with providing the musician with the drugs that killed him.

The news was reported by the Associated Press (AP) on Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors accused the men, Cameron James Pettit, Stephen Walter and Ryan Reavis, of conspiring and distributing the fentanyl-laced pills which allegedly led to the death.

Miller passed away at the age of 26 on Sept. 7, 2018. The coroner’s report released in November 2018 stated that he died from an accidental overdose caused by a combination of cocaine, oxycodone, alcohol and the opioid fentanyl.

If convicted of these charges, Pettit, 28, Walter, 46, and Reavis, 36, will each face a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and the potential for life without parole.

Initially, the suspects were arrested only in connection with the death, as opposed to being accused of being responsible for it. They were first charged with other non-related drug offences. Since their arrests, the men have been held in custody as the official investigation continued. Currently, none have entered a plea.

Pettit was the first suspect arrested in the investigation. He was accused of selling Miller the fentanyl-laced pills directly, two days before he died.

Ryan Reavis, right, was arrested in connection with the death of rapper Mac Miller, left. CP Images / Getty Images Archive

The second man arrested in connection with the Dang rapper’s death was Reavis, who allegedly served as a “runner.” He would deliver drugs provided by Walter to Pettit, according to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone.

Walter, the third and currently final individual, was arrested last Friday. He was charged with fraud as well as possession of weapons and drugs.

Walter and Pettit — who was also charged with possession of ammunition — were scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges on Oct. 10.

Reavis, who was arrested last week in Arizona, does not yet have an arraignment date.

The grand jury indictment that was unsealed in Los Angeles alleges the men continued to distribute drugs through August 2019.

Attorneys for Pettit and Walter declined to provide AP with any comment. It’s currently unclear if Reavis has a lawyer.

The investigation into Miller’s death also uncovered a series of texts exchanged between Pettit and the rapper.

In the messages, Miller proclaimed his love for oxycodone, or “percs” for the brand name Percocet. He also asked for “bars” of Xanax and a “ball” of cocaine, according to the court documents.

In this Oct. 2, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at the 2016 The Meadows Music and Arts Festivals at Citi Field in Flushing, New York City.

Miller later asked Pettit, “When can u get em?” Two days later, the musician was found dead by his assistant in his Los Angeles home.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration described the fentanyl-laced pills Miller took as “a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin.”