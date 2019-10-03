History of the ’90s podcast: The O.J. Simpson verdict

View link »

On this episode of History of the ’90s, we are looking back at the climax of a 1995 murder trial that gripped the public’s attention. Oct. 3, 2019, marks 24 years since the verdict was read in the O.J. Simpson murder trial as 95 million people watched live on TV.

After an eight-month trial, the U.S. public waited anxiously to find out what would happen on the streets of Los Angeles if Simpson were found guilty of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and 25-year-old Ronald Lyle Goldman.

Police were on standby outside the L.A. County courthouse in case there was a riot similar to the ones that had occurred after four L.A. police officers were acquitted of assaulting Rodney King in 1992.

Simpson was found not guilty of the murders.

Host Kathy Kenzora takes a look back at the news of Simpson’s verdict from a special perspective: she was outside the L.A. County courthouse on Oct. 3, 1995, with a microphone and tape recorder covering the reaction for a Toronto radio station.

This episode, which first aired on her previous podcast, The History of 1995, recreates a day that lives on in infamy.

