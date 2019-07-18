Howard Stern: O.J. Simpson should be kicked off of Twitter

Howard Stern said he’s “triggered” by O.J. Simpson’s Twitter account and said he should be banned from the social media platform.

During Wednesday’s episode of his SiriusXM Radio show, Stern was speaking with Kim Goldman, the sister of Ronald Goldman, who was murdered along with Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown on June 12, 1994.

The disgraced athlete was acquitted of both of their murders. After serving nine years for a Las Vegas kidnapping and armed robbery, Simpson was released from prison on Oct. 2, 2017.

Following Simpson’s release, he joined Twitter because “I’ve got a little getting even to do,” he said in a video posted to the platform.

Stern said it must “be maddening” for Goldman to see Simpson on Twitter.

“I really got triggered because of O.J.’s Twitter feed,” Stern said. “When someone kills your brother and they’re on the golf course and they’re sitting out there in their golf cart, living the life that most people don’t get to live … it’s got to be maddening.”

He asked her if she wanted Simpson to be thrown off Twitter and she asked him what he thought.

“I say yes … just to save you the grief of seeing him out there,” Stern said.

Goldman said his account is hard to stomach.

“It’s not something that feels great. I can’t really avoid it because it keeps coming up,” she said. “It’s just hard for me to see him enjoying the ‘good life’ like he…refers to it.”

Stern’s co-host, Robin Quivers, said that Simpson hasn’t broken any rules on Twitter to be banned from the app.

Simpson, who has over 850,000 Twitter followers, responded to Stern in a video posted to Twitter.

“Hey, Twitter world. It’s me, yours truly. You know I’ve been away for a while but I don’t know what’s going on with America,” Simpson said in the video.

He continued: “Today, I was told that this individual, let’s call him Person A, stated that he thought Person B should not have a right to public expression. What’s interesting about that is Person B years ago helped fight for Person A’s right for freedom of expression, public expression.”