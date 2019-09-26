2nd man arrested in connection with Mac Miller’s overdose death

A second man has been arrested and charged as part of an investigation into the overdose death of rapper Mac Miller.

Ryan Reavis, 36, of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., was charged earlier this week with possession of weapons and drugs. He was also charged with fraud, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Reavis has not been directly accused of causing Miller’s death, and Arizona police did not provide any information to the AP on the connection between him and the Dang! rapper.

Miller died at the age of 26 on Sept. 7, 2018, from an accidental drug overdose.

Local authorities had a warrant to search Reavis’ home on Monday, and police say they seized marijuana, a prescription pad and pills as well as three firearms, a homemade suppressor attachment and a large collection of ammunition.

Reavis was reportedly held in custody on a US$50,000 cash-only bond. He has since been transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, according to Rolling Stone.

Arizona police said they did not know whether Reavis had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Another man was arrested in connection with Miller’s death earlier this month. Cameron James Pettit was charged on Sept. 4 and is accused of selling the musician fentanyl-laced pills two days before he died, though Pettit has also not been directly accused of causing Miller’s death.

Pettit, 28, was taken into police custody on Sept. 4 in Los Angeles, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced.

The DEA alleges Pettit gave Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl, “a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin.”

A coroner’s report released in November 2018 stated that Miller died from an accidental overdose caused by a combination of cocaine, alcohol and the opioid fentanyl.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Pettit may face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted, according to NME.

It’s currently unclear whether Pettit and Reavis are connected in any way.

Pettit, who was charged in federal court on Sept. 4, has not yet entered a plea, and his attorney has declined comment to AP.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Oct. 10.

