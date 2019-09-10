Mac Miller’s father reacts to drug dealer arrest

Blue Slide Park is not only the debut studio album of Mac Miller (born Malcolm McCormick), but it’s actually a real place, in Pittsburgh, Pa. — the hometown of the late-American rapper.

Since the album’s release in 2011 and Miller’s tragic passing in 2018, Blue Slide Park has become a popular tourist destinations for fans of the musician.

Last Saturday, Sept. 7 — the anniversary of Miller’s death — hundreds of fans gathered at the park to celebrate his life and music, including the rapper’s own father, Mark McCormick.

The celebration took place only three days after a suspected drug dealer was arrested in connection with Miller’s death; which was determined an overdose.

“So they finally caught that motherf**ker” -Mac Miller’s father (Mark McCormick) 🙌🏼 💯 pic.twitter.com/rXwVFgwy4f — Mac Miller (@LongLiveMacMil1) September 8, 2019

The man in question, Cameron James Pettit was charged last Wednesday with allegedly selling the Dang! rapper fentanyl-laced pills only two days before his death.

In wake of the news, McCormick, addressed the ongoing investigation during the vigil.

“So they finally caught the motherf**ker that sold him the drugs that killed him,” said McCormick. His opening remark was met with cheer and applause.

“We find some comfort in that,” he added, before going into his own history with recreational drug experimentation.

He said: “Many of us were young, including me, experimenting with drugs, but it’s a different f**king world out there.”

“All it takes is a stone, a little tiny stone of fentanyl and cocaine and you’re dead,” continued the rapper’s father.

“Drugs are being laced with fentanyl, all kinds of drugs, and one thing I would say to you is don’t take the risk. It’s just not worth it,” he concluded. “Thank you very much.”

Pettit was taken into police custody on Sept. 4 in Los Angeles, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced.

“According to the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint, Pettit and others distributed narcotics to 26-year-old Malcolm James McCormick — who recorded and performed under the name Mac Miller — approximately two days before McCormick suffered a fatal drug overdose in Studio City on Sept. 7, 2018,” the press release reads.

“The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner later determined that McCormick died of mixed drug toxicity involving fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.”

The DEA alleges that Pettit gave Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl, “a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin.”

The coroner’s report released in November 2018 stated that Miller died from an accidental overdose caused by a combination of cocaine, alcohol, and the opioid fentanyl.

As reported by NME, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Pettit may face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

