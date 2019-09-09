Chester Bennington’s widow engaged 2 years after singer’s death

Chester Bennington’s widow, Talinda Bennington, is engaged two years after the death of the Linkin Park singer.

Talinda, 42, revealed the news Friday on Instagram.

“Dear #Family, I am overjoyed to announce my engagement to my angel on earth, Michael F,” she wrote.

“I am here to tell you that can you find love after tragedy. That a death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you.

“My family, friends and my Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms. I will continue to honour Chester and continue my life’s mission to make his passing not in vein.

“To all suicide loss survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness and love. Thank you for ALL of your continued love and support.”

In her caption for the post, Talinda said: “Your heart expands with love. It doesn’t shrink or push out those that have already taken root.”

“I will always love my husband, Chester.”

She said she will “keep honouring him by living MY life.”

She also stated that she “absolutely did NOT get engaged in Nov of 2017!!”

“Please stop listening to someone who no longer knows me or MY family and is desperately trying to stay relevant,” she said of the rumours.

The Linkin Park frontman died by suicide on July 20, 2017, at age 41.

Talinda and Chester shared son Tyler, 13, and twins Lilly and Lila, 7. He also had three other children from previous relationships.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.