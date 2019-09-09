Avicii tribute concert sells out in 30 minutes

It’s been more than a year since the tragic death of Tim Bergling, the iconic Swedish producer and musician better known as Avicii.

Toward the end of his life, he suffered from a number of mental health issues. He retired from touring in 2016 and decided to focus on just making music so he could avoid the stress of the spotlight when playing live.

However, the troubled musician died two years later. On April 20, at the age of 28, Bergling was found dead in Muscat, Oman. His death was ruled a suicide.

To commemorate his legacy and promote mental health awareness and suicide prevention, Avicii’s parents, Klas Bergling and Anki Lidén, announced the Avicii Tribute Concert for Mental Health Awareness last week.

Tim Bergling Foundation @aviciicharity will advocate for the recognition of suicide as a global health emergency and promote removing the stigma attached to the discussion of mental health issues. pic.twitter.com/Zb1eFFthhC — Tim Bergling (@Avicii) September 3, 2019

Tickets for the high-demand event went on sale last Thursday, and according to Billboard, sold out in only 30 minutes — more than 55,000 of them.

“It’s overwhelming [and] difficult to take in,” Klas Bergling told Billboard. “I’m so grateful for all the people who want to share this special evening with us.”

All proceeds from the concert are set to go toward the Tim Bergling Foundation — a mental health and suicide prevention charity founded and maintained by the Bergling family.

The foundation was founded in March and focuses also on raising awareness on issues like climate change, development assistance, nature conservation and endangered species.

The event’s all-star lineup consists of a large variety of singers and DJs — many of whom had worked with the late musician and established close friendships with him, including David Guetta, Kygo, Rita Ora and Adam Lambert.

The roster will also include Aloe Blacc, Daniel Adams Ray, Nick Furlong, Nicky Romero, Dmitri Vegas and Like Mike among other former Avicii collaborators.

Complete lineup details and additional information about the Avicii Tribute Concert for Mental Health Awareness can be found here.

The concert will take place in Avicii’s hometown, Stockholm, Sweden, on Thursday, Dec. 5, at The Friends Arena.

Tim, Bergling’s final and posthumous studio album, is now available worldwide through all major streaming platforms.

