3rd man facing drug charges in connection with Mac Miller’s death

Less than a day after news broke that a second man had been arrested as part of an investigation into the overdose death of rapper Mac Miller, a third individual was arrested in connection with the same probe.

Stephen “Stevie” Walter was arrested at his Los Angeles home on Monday, according to the Associated Press (AP). He was reportedly charged with conspiracy and attempting to distribute a controlled substance, among other drug-related offences. He is also accused of being the source of the pills that killed the Dang! rapper, AP reports.

According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, Walter allegedly distributed counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl to a man named Cameron James Pettit.

Pettit, 28, was the first person arrested in relation to the investigation. Though he has not been directly accused of causing Miller’s death, he is accused of selling the musician fentanyl-laced pills two days before he died.

Miller passed away at the age of 26 on Sept. 7, 2018. The coroner’s report released in November 2018 stated that he died from an accidental overdose caused by a combination of cocaine, alcohol and the opioid fentanyl.

Court documents also alleged Pettit received drugs from Walter throughout August 2018.

Ryan Reavis — the second man arrested in connection with Miller’s death — allegedly served as a “runner” for Walter and would deliver those drugs to Pettit, the documents claim.

Reavis, 36, of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., was charged earlier this week with fraud as well as possession of weapons and drugs.

The documents allege that after speaking with Miller, Pettit contacted Walter to request 10 “blues,” described as a slang term for Percocet.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration described the fentanyl-laced pills Miller took as “a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin.”

As of this writing, none of the three men has been directly charged with Miller’s death or entered pleas in their respective cases.

Walter is currently being held in custody without bond. He was previously on supervised release in relation to a 2005 drug case, according to Rolling Stone.

He has been ordered to serve five months in prison for violating the terms of that release.

Pettit, who was charged in federal court on Sept. 4, has not yet entered a plea, and his attorney declined to comment to AP.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Oct. 10.

