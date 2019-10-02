Menu

Crime

31-year-old charged with unlawfully being in Midland apartment, OPP say

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 3:14 pm
Updated October 2, 2019 3:58 pm
OPP say the individual has been charged and will appear in court in November.
OPP say the individual has been charged and will appear in court in November. Global News

A 31-year-old from Penetanguishene has been charged after OPP say the individual was found unlawfully in an apartment in Midland on Saturday night.

At 9:16 p.m., officers say they were dispatched to a report of an unknown person unlawfully in an apartment on Portage Park Lane.

READ MORE: 50-year-old man charged following Midland apartment break-in — OPP

Police found and removed the suspect, who was subsequently charged with unlawfully being in a dwelling and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused, Scott Barry Sylvester, was released from custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on Nov. 14. Sylvester was also served a notice under the Trespass to Property Act.

READ MORE: Police investigating reported break-in in Midland

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

