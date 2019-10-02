31-year-old charged with unlawfully being in Midland apartment, OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old from Penetanguishene has been charged after OPP say the individual was found unlawfully in an apartment in Midland on Saturday night.

At 9:16 p.m., officers say they were dispatched to a report of an unknown person unlawfully in an apartment on Portage Park Lane.

Police found and removed the suspect, who was subsequently charged with unlawfully being in a dwelling and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused, Scott Barry Sylvester, was released from custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on Nov. 14. Sylvester was also served a notice under the Trespass to Property Act.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

