Police investigating reported break-in in Midland

Officers are investigating a reported break-in that took place at a home in Midland earlier this week, OPP say.

At about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a break-in on Yonge Street between Simcoe Boulevard and Hamelin Lane, OPP say.

An unknown person or persons forced open a screen window and entered the home between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday, police say.

A jewelry box and jewelry were removed from a bedroom before the unknown suspect or suspects fled the scene, officers add.

Police say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

