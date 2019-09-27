Police investigating reported break-in in Midland
Officers are investigating a reported break-in that took place at a home in Midland earlier this week, OPP say.
At about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a break-in on Yonge Street between Simcoe Boulevard and Hamelin Lane, OPP say.
An unknown person or persons forced open a screen window and entered the home between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday, police say.
A jewelry box and jewelry were removed from a bedroom before the unknown suspect or suspects fled the scene, officers add.
Police say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
