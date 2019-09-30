50-year-old man charged following Midland apartment break-in: OPP

A 50-year-old man has been charged following an apartment break-in in Midland on Wednesday afternoon, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

According to police, the alleged victim arrived at their apartment on First Street to find a person they knew sleeping on their couch.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Alliston

The person reportedly entered the apartment by forcing a window open. Police allege that upon gaining entry to the apartment, the suspect consumed food and drink from the apartment’s kitchen before going to sleep.

Kenneth Royal Cousineau, 50, of Midland, was subsequently removed from the apartment by officers and charged with breaking and entering, police say.

READ MORE: 2 charged in Dufferin County drug trafficking investigation — OPP

The accused was released on a recognizance and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland.

Police say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: Junction business owners upset over ‘rash’ of petty robberies