Jagmeet Singh confronted by man who tells him to ‘cut your turban off’

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh pushed back at a man who confronted him at Montreal’s Atwater Market on Wednesday and told him to “cut your turban off.”

Singh was in Montreal ahead of the TVA French-language debate taking place at 8 p.m. in the city and following a media availability with reporters earlier in the morning, went for a walk through the open-air market with his wife, Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu, around noon.

Media following the campaign accompanied him and at one point, Singh approached a white-haired man in the market and said hello.

The man asked how he was doing and after a brief exchange, leaned in to speak closer to Singh’s ear.

“You know what?” the man said.

“What’s that?” Singh responded.

Singh put one hand on the man’s shoulder and responded, “I think Canadians look like all sorts of people. That’s the beauty of Canada.”

“In Rome, you do as the Romans do,” the man said back.

“This is Canada. You can do whatever you like,” Singh said.

The man then turned away, and Singh and Sidhu walked away.

