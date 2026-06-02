NB Power risked millions in penalties taking shortcuts on power plant, auditor says

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New Brunswick’s auditor general is slamming the provincially owned energy corporation for taking shortcuts on a new power plant project that could have cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

In an 84-page report this morning, Paul Martin says NB Power bypassed its usual governance processes while moving ahead with the 500-Megawatt plant, known as RIGS.

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For example, NB Power last year signed a 25-year deal with U.S. firm ProEnergy to run the plant before it received regulatory approval.

The auditor said that was a misstep that exposed the company to up to US$55.1 million in potential penalties.

Martin says NB Power also did not prepare contingency plans to address delays in construction of the natural gas plant.

Meanwhile, New Brunswick’s public utility regulator approved the RIGS project last week and it’s scheduled to be in operation by August 2028.