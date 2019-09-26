Car break-in suspect found sleeping outside in broad daylight: Hamilton police

An alleged thief was arrested by police early Wednesday after he was found sleeping outside a building just blocks from Hamilton’s industrial area.

Investigators say a 44-year-old was accused of breaking into a car just before 6 a.m. in the area of Fullerton Avenue and Princess Street.

Witnesses and the victim of the auto theft told police the suspect had fled and evaded them not long after the alleged looting.

About three hours later, officers responded to a call from the victim who was at a location on Sherman Avenue North at Princess Street.

The victim pointed out a man sleeping in front of a building claiming he was the robbery culprit.

Officers woke up the man and placed him under arrest.

A search turned up not only the victim’s stolen items but a quantity of crystal meth.

Police later discovered the man was wanted for arrest in four other jurisdictions.

He’s facing charges related to possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of a controlled substance, and theft under $5,000.

