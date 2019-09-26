Crime
September 26, 2019 3:15 pm

Hamilton taxi driver assaulted in downtown alleged fare dispute

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

Police are looking for a man and a woman who allegedly assaulted a cab driver in downtown Hamilton early Thursday morning.

Const. Lorraine Edwards told Global News that officers were called at around 2:30 a.m. to Main Street East and Catharine Street South after a report of an assault.

Upon arrival with paramedics, officers found a taxi driver with minor cuts and scrapes on his arm.

Edwards says investigators believe a man and woman flagged the taxi down and entered the cab in the vicinity of 38 King William Street.

“A verbal and then a physical dispute occurred over the price of a fare,” said Edwards. “A hate/bias comment was made, and the male and female left the cab on foot.”

Edwards did not reveal any descriptions of the suspects, saying they are “still outstanding” and that investigators “will review video to assist in a description of the outstanding suspects.”

