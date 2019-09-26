Hamilton police continue search for suspect vehicle in Main Street hit-and-run

Hamilton police have released a pair of photos, as they continue their search for a suspect SUV in a hit-and-run that put a man in hospital with serious injuries on Friday, Sept. 20.

Collision reconstruction investigators say the man was hit around 9:00 p.m. on the Main Street East crosswalk on the west side of Sanford Avenue.

It’s believed he was hit by an eastbound, dark-coloured four-door SUV which did not remain on scene. Investigators say the photos show the SUV just before the man was hit.

Police believe the suspect vehicle should have extensive damage to the front end and windshield.

The man was transported to the Hamilton General Hospital and remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Initially, investigators were unable to identify the male pedestrian and were looking for the public’s help. However, in a release on Saturday night, detectives said they had a name but did not reveal it per the service’s policy on not identifying victims.

In their identity search, police said the man was aged 50-70 years old and about six feet tall, wearing grey shorts, a white t-shirt, and white running shoes. The individual walked with the assistance of a cane.

Anyone with information can reach out to the collision reconstruction unit at (905) 546-4753 or (905) 546-4755.

