Entertainment
September 26, 2019 1:17 pm
Updated: September 26, 2019 1:30 pm

Celine Dion making Saskatoon stop on current world tour

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Legendary songstress Celine Dion has announced an extensive 2019 world tour coinciding with her upcoming studio album 'Courage'. Following a 16-date spring residency at Las Vegas' Caesars Palace, the North American portion of the tour begins in September and continues well into 2020 visiting U.S. markets like Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Washington, DC and Los Angeles. Canadian shows are planned for Quebec, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton, Saskatoon and Winnipeg.

A A

Celine Dion has added more dates to her Courage World tour, including a stop in Saskatoon.

Dion will play at SaskTel Centre on April 25, 2020, it was announced on Thursday.

READ MORE: Celine Dion talks ‘Courage’ and her late husband: “René will always be part of me”

The tour coincides with the release of a brand new album of the same name. It’s her biggest run of shows since 2008-09’s Taking Chances world tour.

Story continues below

Dion left the spotlight for a short while in 2016 after her longtime husband and manager René Angélil, tragically died from complications of cancer.

Courage will be Dion’s 12th English-language studio album and her 27th overall. It is set for release on Nov. 15.

Three new tracks from the album were released last week: Imperfections, Lying Down and Courage.

READ MORE: Celine Dion releases 3 new singles from upcoming album, ‘Courage’

When asked what Courage meant to her, Dion revealed that it was about finding her “inner strength” and a way for her to “keep going.”

“I think I went through a lot,” she said, “and life had given me the tools to find courage, and to keep going. The people that I love so much embraced the moments that were difficult [and] they gave me so much strength.”

“Then a song came that was called Courage,” she revealed, “and it didn’t take long for all of us to say, ‘I think the album should be called Courage.’”

WATCH: Celine Dion talks ‘Courage’; becoming a triple threat

Tickets for the Saskatoon show go on sale Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. CT.

—With files from Adam Wallis

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Celine Dion
Celine Dion 2019
Celine Dion Courage
celine dion husband
celine dion interview
celine dion new music
Celine Dion on her husband
Celine Dion Today Show
Courage album
Rene Angelil

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.