Celine Dion making Saskatoon stop on current world tour

Celine Dion has added more dates to her Courage World tour, including a stop in Saskatoon.

Dion will play at SaskTel Centre on April 25, 2020, it was announced on Thursday.

The tour coincides with the release of a brand new album of the same name. It’s her biggest run of shows since 2008-09’s Taking Chances world tour.

Dion left the spotlight for a short while in 2016 after her longtime husband and manager René Angélil, tragically died from complications of cancer.

Courage will be Dion’s 12th English-language studio album and her 27th overall. It is set for release on Nov. 15.

Three new tracks from the album were released last week: Imperfections, Lying Down and Courage.

When asked what Courage meant to her, Dion revealed that it was about finding her “inner strength” and a way for her to “keep going.”

“I think I went through a lot,” she said, “and life had given me the tools to find courage, and to keep going. The people that I love so much embraced the moments that were difficult [and] they gave me so much strength.”

“Then a song came that was called Courage,” she revealed, “and it didn’t take long for all of us to say, ‘I think the album should be called Courage.’”

Tickets for the Saskatoon show go on sale Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. CT.

—With files from Adam Wallis