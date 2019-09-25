Entertainment
September 25, 2019 9:36 pm

Céline Dion is postponing her four Montreal shows

By Reporter  Global News

The official artwork for Celine Dion's upcoming studio album, 'Courage,' which drops on Nov. 15, 2019.

Sony Music Canada
A A

Quebec superstar Céline Dion is postponing her four Montreal shows due to a throat virus according to a social media post from concert promoter Evenko.

The Bell Centre shows were set to be on Sept. 26, 27, 30 and Oct. 1 but have been moved to Nov. 19, 19, 21 and 22.

READ MORE: Celine Dion announces new album, world tour with 12 Canadian dates

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

According to Evenko’s news release, Dion is under strict doctor’s orders to rest in order to perform at the Bell Centre on Oct. 4 and 5 as scheduled.

Affected ticket holders will have their tickets automatically changed to the re-assigned dates.

WATCH BELOW: Celine Dion talks ‘Courage’; becoming a triple threat


Story continues below

Tickets for Thursday, Sept. 26 will now be valid for the show on Nov. 18, tickets Sept. 27 are re-assigned to Nov. 19, Sept. 30 will go to Nov. 21 and Oct. 1 will now be good Nov. 22.

Dion’s Courage world tour debuted on Sept. 18 at the Vidéotron Centre in Quebec City.

READ MORE: Celine Dion releases 3 new singles from upcoming album, ‘Courage’

Her new album is set to release on Nov. 15.

— With files from La Presse Canadienne

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bell Centre
Celine Dion
Celine Dion concert
celine dion sick
Courage tour
Courage tour Montreal
Dion concert postponed
Dion tour dates
Montreal
new dates for Dion concert Montreal
postponed shows

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.