Quebec superstar Céline Dion is postponing her four Montreal shows due to a throat virus according to a social media post from concert promoter Evenko.

The Bell Centre shows were set to be on Sept. 26, 27, 30 and Oct. 1 but have been moved to Nov. 19, 19, 21 and 22.

⚠️ IMPORTANT – CÉLINE DION ⚠️ LES SPECTACLES DU 26, 27, 30 SEPTEMBRE ET 1ER OCTOBRE REPORTÉS EN NOVEMBRE 2019 SHOW DATES SEPTEMBER 26, 27, 30 AND OCTOBER 1 RESCHEDULED FOR NOVEMBER pic.twitter.com/Vv6ZyqARaZ — evenko (@evenko) September 25, 2019

According to Evenko’s news release, Dion is under strict doctor’s orders to rest in order to perform at the Bell Centre on Oct. 4 and 5 as scheduled.

Affected ticket holders will have their tickets automatically changed to the re-assigned dates.

Tickets for Thursday, Sept. 26 will now be valid for the show on Nov. 18, tickets Sept. 27 are re-assigned to Nov. 19, Sept. 30 will go to Nov. 21 and Oct. 1 will now be good Nov. 22.

Dion’s Courage world tour debuted on Sept. 18 at the Vidéotron Centre in Quebec City.

Her new album is set to release on Nov. 15.

— With files from La Presse Canadienne