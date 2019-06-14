Entertainment
June 14, 2019 12:02 pm
Updated: June 14, 2019 12:04 pm

Celine Dion’s record-breaking Las Vegas numbers revealed as she ends residency

By Becca Longmire ETCanada.com

Celine Dion’s long-running Las Vegas residency came to an end at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on June 8.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for AEG
A A

After 16 years and 1,141 performances, Celine Dion’s long-running Las Vegas residency came to an end at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on June 8.

Billboard has now released the numbers behind her success, confirming she currently holds the record for the two bestselling residencies of all time: “A New Day” (2003-2007) and “Celine” (2011-2019).

WATCH BELOW: Celine Dion’s last Las Vegas show

READ MORE: Celine Dion closes out Las Vegas residency after 16 years

Dion performed 714 “New Day” shows over the five years, grossing a whopping $385.1 million and selling 2,814,577 tickets.

WATCH BELOW: James Corden forces Céline Dion to give away shoes

The Canadian hitmaker also played 427 shows over eight years and grossed $296.2 million with her “Celine” dates, selling 1,741,175 tickets.

READ MORE: Celine Dion says ‘Ciao For Now’ to Vegas, announces ‘Courage’ world tour and new album

Combined, Dion grossed an incredible $681.3 million in her 16 years performing in Vegas, selling 4,555,752 tickets.

WATCH BELOW: Celine Dion announces new world tour, album in 2019

Dion is now preparing to kick off her “Courage” world tour in Québec on September 18.

© 2019 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Celine Dion
Celine Dion 2019
celine dion las vegas
celine dion networth
celine dion record breaking residency
Celine Dion residency
celine dion residency ticket sales
Celine Dion Songs
celine dion ticket sales
Celine Dion tour

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.