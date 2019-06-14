Celine Dion’s record-breaking Las Vegas numbers revealed as she ends residency

After 16 years and 1,141 performances, Celine Dion’s long-running Las Vegas residency came to an end at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on June 8.

Billboard has now released the numbers behind her success, confirming she currently holds the record for the two bestselling residencies of all time: “A New Day” (2003-2007) and “Celine” (2011-2019).

Dion performed 714 “New Day” shows over the five years, grossing a whopping $385.1 million and selling 2,814,577 tickets.

The Canadian hitmaker also played 427 shows over eight years and grossed $296.2 million with her “Celine” dates, selling 1,741,175 tickets.

Combined, Dion grossed an incredible $681.3 million in her 16 years performing in Vegas, selling 4,555,752 tickets.

Dion is now preparing to kick off her “Courage” world tour in Québec on September 18.