4 injured, 1 critically in Saskatoon assault
One person is in critical condition after an alleged assault at an apartment in Saskatoon, police said.
Police said they were called to an apartment building in the 100-block of Avenue T South at 3:45 a.m. for a report of an injured man in a suite.
READ MORE: Taser used on domestic dispute suspect: Saskatoon police
Officers said they found four injured people — two men and two women. Saskatoon police have not released the nature of their injuries.
All four were treated by paramedics at the scene and one man was taken to hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition, police said.
READ MORE: 5 people facing 60 charges after Saskatoon police seize weapons during stop
No arrests have been made as members of the major crimes and targeted enforcement sections continue to investigate.
WATCH: Saskatoon police issue advisory following 5 overdoses, 1 causing death
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.