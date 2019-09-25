4 injured, 1 critically in Saskatoon assault

One person is in critical condition after an alleged assault at an apartment in Saskatoon, police said.

Police said they were called to an apartment building in the 100-block of Avenue T South at 3:45 a.m. for a report of an injured man in a suite.

Officers said they found four injured people — two men and two women. Saskatoon police have not released the nature of their injuries.

All four were treated by paramedics at the scene and one man was taken to hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been made as members of the major crimes and targeted enforcement sections continue to investigate.

