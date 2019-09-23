Man critically injured in Saskatoon assault

Crime
Saskatoon police say a man is in critical condition and two people have been charged after a reported assault on the city’s west side.

A man remains in critical condition after an attack on Saskatoon’s west side on Saturday.

Saskatoon police said officers were called to the 1700-block of 20th Street West at around 6 p.m. for a report of an injured man.

A 38-year-old man was found critically injured and rushed to Royal University Hospital, police said. The nature of his injuries has not been released by police.

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested at a nearby apartment and charged with aggravated assault.

Police said they do not believe it was a random incident or that there is any risk to the public.

Both are scheduled to appear Monday in Saskatoon provincial court.

