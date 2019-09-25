Boston Bar killing: Man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in death of Belgian tourist

The man accused of killing a Belgian tourist near Boston Bar last summer has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Sean McKenzie, 27, made the plea on Monday.

Amelie Sakkalis’ body was found on Aug. 22, 2018 along Highway 1 near the small Fraser Canyon community.

Investigators at the time said they believed the 28-year-old was hitchhiking from the Penticton area to Vancouver.

Sakkalis was described as a free spirit and independent world traveller, who flagged rides to get around, sofa-surfed for places to sleep, and loved to meet new people.

Police believed she had only recently met Mckenzie.

Police arrested a McKenzie, an Oliver, B.C. resident, at the scene and subsequently released him. Investigators also seized a white Chevy Astro Van at the scene.

He was re-arrested and charged with first-degree murder in September 2018.

Police said McKenzie had no criminal record, and was known to travel extensively through B.C. for work.

McKenzie is due back in court on Nov. 19 for sentencing.

