Man charged in connection with death of Belgian tourist near Boston Bar

A man has been charged in the death of a Belgian tourist that was travelling in British Columbia.

Court records indicate Sean McKenzie will appear in Chilliwack Provincial Court on Wednesday Sept. 19 at 2 p.m., in connection with the homicide of 28-year-old Amelie Sakkalis.

Her body was discovered Aug. 22 north of Boston Bar.

Police believe the Belgian tourist had been hitchhiking from Penticton to Vancouver earlier that day.

A man was arrested at the scene but later released.

A white Chevy Astro van believed to be connected to the murder was seized near the crime scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) tweeted on Saturday evening to announce it will be holding a media availability on the Sakkalis case on Monday.