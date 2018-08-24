Woman killed near Boston Bar, homicide team appeals for tips

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is asking for the public’s help as it probes the death of a woman in Boston Bar.
They haven’t yet identified her.
Police were called at 7:45 Wednesday night about a suspicious occurrence near Highway 1, north of the Fraser Canyon community.
READ MORE: Mother pleads for help on anniversary of Tanner Krupa’s unsolved murder in Surrey
There they found the body of a Caucasian woman in her late 20’s, and it was evident she was the victim of homicide.
A man was arrested at the scene but has since been released from custody.
In a media release, IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang said the priority for detectives right now is identifying the victim, and notifying her family.
READ MORE: Mother of 7-year-old Aaliyah Rosa charged with 2nd-degree murder
A white, 1994 Chevrolet Astro van was seized near the crime scene and is believed to be associated with the killing.
Police are providing an update at 11:15 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.