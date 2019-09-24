Police seek witnesses following assault on officer at Lindsay Exhibition

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service is looking for witnesses after an officer was assaulted at the Lindsay Exhibition on Friday night.

Police say around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, two officers attempted to break up a fight between a group of young people at the exhibition grounds.

READ MORE: Peterborough woman charged with assault of bar employee, police officer

As one officer attempted to remove a man away from an ongoing disturbance, another person approached the officer from behind and allegedly punched them in the face, police said.

“The officer was knocked to the ground and sustained minor injuries,” police stated Tuesday.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward, as well as anyone who may have video of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Amy Farr at 705-324-5252 or by email.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

WATCH: Senior RCMP intelligence officer charged with federal crime