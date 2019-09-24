Police seek witnesses following assault on officer at Lindsay Exhibition
City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service is looking for witnesses after an officer was assaulted at the Lindsay Exhibition on Friday night.
Police say around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, two officers attempted to break up a fight between a group of young people at the exhibition grounds.
READ MORE: Peterborough woman charged with assault of bar employee, police officer
As one officer attempted to remove a man away from an ongoing disturbance, another person approached the officer from behind and allegedly punched them in the face, police said.
“The officer was knocked to the ground and sustained minor injuries,” police stated Tuesday.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward, as well as anyone who may have video of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Amy Farr at 705-324-5252 or by email.
Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
WATCH: Senior RCMP intelligence officer charged with federal crime
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.