Peterborough woman charged with assault of bar employee, police officer

A Peterborough woman is facing assault charges involving a bar employee and a police officer following an incident at a Hunter Street West bar early Saturday morning.

Police were called to a bar around 1:20 a.m. after an employee asked a woman to leave the establishment. The woman allegedly assaulted the employee and fled on foot before officers arrived.

The suspect was found a short time later in the area of Simcoe Street. She was arrested and taken to the police station, where she then allegedly assaulted an officer.

Tonya Rose Harden, 19, of Hunter Street East, is charged with assault, assaulting a peace officer, failure to comply with the conditions of an undertaking and breach of recognizance.

She was held in custody and appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court in Peterborough later Saturday.

She was subsequently released from custody and is scheduled to appear again in court on Sept. 16.

