Crash onto lawn leads to impaired driving charges for Peterborough woman: police
A Peterborough woman is facing charges, including impaired driving, following a Saturday night incident.
Peterborough police say around 10:25 p.m. they responded to a report that a vehicle had struck a tree on the front lawn of a Greenlawn Avenue home. The driver allegedly fled the scene.
The suspect vehicle was later located parked in the area of Sunset Boulevard and the driver was found inside a residence. While speaking with the driver, police say officers noted a strong odour of an alcoholic beverage on the driver’s breath.
Police say a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than the legal limit of alcohol in her system while operating a motor vehicle.
Jessica Eleanor DeCarlo, 35, of Sunset Boulevard, was arrested and charged with:
- Operation while impaired
- Operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80
- Failure to report damage to property on a highway
She was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 24.
