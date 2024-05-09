Rideshare driver exposes himself, sexually assaults passenger: Toronto police

A rideshare driver exposed his genitals and sexually assaulted a passenger this week, Toronto police allege.
Toronto police said an arrest has been made in the case but officers believe there may be more victims.
Police said officers responded to a call for a sex assault in the Jane Street and Trethewey Drive area at around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
A woman in her 20s requested a ride through a rideshare app and was picked up by the suspect, police said.
The suspect then allegedly exposed himself to the woman and “continued to sexually assault the victim.”
She then got out of the vehicle and contacted police, officers said.
Brampton resident Rajwinder Bhangu, 27, turned himself in on Wednesday and was charged with committing an indecent act and sexual assault, police said.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
Police didn’t say what app the woman used.
Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
