Green party candidate in London, Ont., creates eco-friendly campaign signs

A Green Party of Canada candidate in London, Ont., is doing away with traditional campaign signs in favour of a method that’s more environmentally friendly.

In his first foray into federal politics, Tom Cull is vying for a seat in London-Fanshawe.

When it came time for London’s former poet laureate to start producing campaign signs, Cull decided to use the opportunity to reflect the Green party’s message.

“We worked with a local artist named Angie Quick … who helped us develop a silk-screen method,” Cull said.

The silk-screen method, called photo emulsion, allows Cull’s team to print designs onto yard-waste bags or pieces of paper, which are then wheat-pasted onto recycled cardboard.

It’s been nearly a week since Cull posted his first tweet promoting the new signs.

In that time, the Green party candidate says he’s received positive feedback.

“We’ve been contacted by a number of Green party candidates from across Canada that are interested in the process,” Cull said.

“We’ve just gotten so much positive feedback from people, regardless of party.”

When asked if the signs will stand the test of time, weather or whatever else may deteriorate traditional campaign signs, Cull replied no.

“They are designed to break down. That’s the beauty of them.”

Also campaigning to represent the London-Fanshawe riding are Liberal candidate Mohamed Hammoud, Conservative candidate Michael van Holst, NDP candidate Lindsay Mathyssen and People’s Party of Canada candidate Bela Kosoian.