Canada election: London-Fanshawe
Since 2006, the NDP Party and Irene Mathyssen have been victorious at every election. However, a new face will be representing the NDP this year following Mathyssen’s decision to retire, and that person is none other than Mathyssen’s daughter Lindsay Mattyssen.
Candidates:
Liberals: Mohamed Hammoud
Conservatives: Michael van Holst
NDP: Lindsay Mathyssen
Green: Tom Cull
PPC: Bela Kosoian
Prior to NDP’s success, Pat O’Neil and the Liberals took the win in the 2004, 2000 and 1997 federal elections.
The riding represents a section of Middlesex and London. London-Fanshawe’s estimated population is 119,334 (2011). The number of electors is 85,124 (2015).
