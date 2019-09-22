Decision Canada 2019

Canada election: London-Fanshawe

Riding boundaries for the electoral district of London-Fanshawe

Since 2006, the NDP Party and Irene Mathyssen have been victorious at every election. However, a new face will be representing the NDP this year following Mathyssen’s decision to retire, and that person is none other than Mathyssen’s daughter Lindsay Mattyssen.

Candidates:

Liberals: Mohamed Hammoud
Conservatives: Michael van Holst
NDP: Lindsay Mathyssen
Green: Tom Cull
PPC: Bela Kosoian

Prior to NDP’s success, Pat O’Neil and the Liberals took the win in the 2004, 2000 and 1997 federal elections.

The riding represents a section of Middlesex and London. London-Fanshawe’s estimated population is 119,334 (2011). The number of electors is 85,124 (2015).

