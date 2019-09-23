Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans reveals cancer diagnosis

Gloucester-Southgate Coun. Diane Deans announced Monday that she has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

In a media release, Deans says she hadn’t been feeling well all summer and went through “myriad” tests to find a diagnosis.

She will be taking a leave of absence while she completes her treatment.

It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that I have received the devastating diagnosis of ovarian cancer. Your thoughts and prayers mean the world to me as I journey towards recovery. Here is my statement: pic.twitter.com/c6X7pkFbFY — Diane Deans (@dianedeans) September 23, 2019

“I trust that you will understand my absence from the Council table over the next number of months as my treatment starts tomorrow and I will need to focus all my energy on beating this insidious disease,” Deans said in the release.

Deans was first elected in 1994 and was re-elected for her eighth consecutive term in the most recent election. She also serves as the chair of the police services board and Crime Prevention Ottawa.

Deans says her staff will continue to serve constituents in her absence.

“I have served this city for 25 years with passion and dedication and I look forward to returning to the job that I love, healthy and cancer free, sometime next year.”