Decision Canada 2019

More
Politics
September 23, 2019 10:19 am

Violent political lawn sign warns of shooting Liberals in Ottawa-area riding

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

The Liberal candidate for the Kanata-Carleton riding tweeted this image of a threatening lawn sign early Monday morning.

Karen McCrimmon / Twitter
A A

Liberal candidate for Kanata-Carleton Karen McCrimmon says “politics should be civil” after a threatening lawn sign was found in the riding saying Liberals will be shot.

McCrimmon tweeted a photo of the sign early Monday morning.

In the photo, the apparently handwritten sign, which reads: “We shoot every 3rd Liberal 2nd one just left,” can be seen next to a sign for Conservative candidate Justina McCaffrey.

Story continues below

“OK… I must admit to struggling with this but I decided that by being silent I would not do right by my team or by my beliefs that politics should be civil,” McCrimmon wrote. “When we see an example of intolerance or suggestions of violence, we must challenge them.”

McCrimmon is the Liberal incumbent for the riding and a Canadian veteran who served in Afghanistan.

In a subsequent tweet, she said she wore a “flak jacket in Afghanistan to help secure the people there, the right to vote.”

“Damned if I would allow this to pass unchallenged,” she added.

READ MORE: Liberals trying to distract by tweeting 2013 video of candidate with Faith Goldy, Scheer says

In a statement emailed to Global News on Monday, a spokesperson for McCrimmon said the sign was located in the western part of the riding on Sunday afternoon and that the campaign “takes incidents of this nature very seriously and has alerted the local police for their review.”

Ottawa Police said they reached out to McCrimmon on Twitter and encouraged her to file a police report, and forwarded questions from Global News to the West Criminal Investigations Unit. Global News will update this story if police provide more information.

In a tweet Monday, McCaffrey said she “couldn’t agree more” with McCrimmon.

“Threats of political violence have no place in our democracy,” she wrote. “I’ve instructed my campaign to remove our sign from this property.”

The news comes just a week after McCaffrey faced harsh criticism following a video tweeted by a Liberal candidate in which McCaffrey appears to be pitching a reality TV show with far-right political activist Faith Goldy.

WATCH: Scheer asked about PC candidate’s association with Faith Goldy

In a statement issued by the Conservative party, McCaffrey said the video with Goldy was from 2013 and that she hasn’t seen Goldy “in several years.”

Election signs defaced

Meanwhile, another Ottawa-area candidate reported having a number of his campaign signs damaged over the weekend.

“My team and I were sad and disappointed to see the damage done to my election signs all over our riding this weekend,” wrote Chris Rodgers, Liberal candidate for Carleton, in a Facebook post on Sunday.

READ MORE: Liberals zero in on seat held by Pierre Poilievre, the Conservatives’ top agitator

Rodgers said his signs had been cut down, run over and covered in mud.

“These deliberate acts of vandalism have been reported to the Ottawa police,” he wrote.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
canada election
canada election 2019
Conservatives
Decision Canada
Election Canada
election lawn sign
Elections Canada
Federal Election
Federal election 2019
justina mccaffrey
Karen McCrimmon
lawn sign
Liberals

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.