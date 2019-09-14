Liberals trying to distract by tweeting 2013 video of candidate with Faith Goldy: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is on the defensive again about one of his would-be MPs.

Several Liberals took to social media today to share an appearance Tory candidate Justina McCaffrey, a noted dress designer, made in a years-old online video with far-right political commentator Faith Goldy, as part of a pitch for a television show.

READ MORE: Fact check: Singh, Scheer and May slam an absent Trudeau with half-truths at debate

Goldy was among six Canadian people and groups banned by Facebook in April after the platform decided they had broken its policy on spreading hate.

NEW: statement from Conservative candidate Justina McCaffrey on video of her with Faith Goldy:

“This video is from 2013. I haven’t seen her in several years.” This was just sent to me by the party – but candidate wouldn’t take any reporter questions on site. #cdnpoli #elxn43 — Abigail Bimman (@AbigailBimman) September 14, 2019

The Liberals also raised comments McCaffrey made about Trudeau being “preoccupied” with Quebec and francophones — comments she is apologizing for in a statement, but without mentioning Goldy.

WATCH: Scheer says refugees entering Canada must make valid claim

Scheer says he won’t have anything to do with Goldy and is accusing the Liberals of trying to distract from their record in government and their own problematic candidates, including one accused of making anti-Semitic comments who has since quit the race.

READ MORE: Facebook bans half-dozen Canadian pages under extremism, hate policy

“Well of course I’ll let the candidate statement on that issue speak for itself,” he said Saturday. “I have obviously made it clear that I won’t have anything to do with that individual.”

The Conservative leader says his party has been open about issues with its candidates, including some who have apologized for past comments, using it as a way to draw a distinction with Justin Trudeau.

WATCH: Scheer says he’s on same page with provincial counterparts