Facebook bans half-dozen Canadian pages under extremism, hate policy

A half-dozen Canadian Facebook pages were taken down Monday as the social media company said it was enforcing its policy on extremist content and hate groups.

Faith Goldy, Kevin Goudreau and the Soldiers of Odin (Canadian Infidels) were among those who Facebook said were “banned from having any further presence on Facebook and Instagram,” a spokesperson said.

Also banned were the Canadian Nationalist Front, Aryan Strikeforce and Wolves of Odin. The company also said it would “remove affiliate representation for these entities, including linked pages and groups.”

“Individuals and organizations who spread hate, attack or call for the exclusion of others on the basis of who they are have no place (on) our services,” said David Troya-Alvarez, a Facebook communications official.

“The individuals and organizations we have banned today violate this policy, and they will no longer be allowed a presence on our services.”

In the wake of the New Zealand mosque attack, Facebook has faced increased pressure to remove pages that promote hate and extremism.

The company announced in late March that it would ban “praise, support and representation” of white nationalism and separatism.

“We’ve been calling for Facebook and other social media platforms to take action against white nationalist propagandists,” said Bernie Farber, chair of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network.

“Facebook has been true to its word,” he said. “They’re taking this quite seriously, and it’s very much to their credit.”

The organization had specifically called for bans on most of the groups listed, he said. The anti-hate-network continues to urge Facebook to remove the Yellow Vests Canada page.

