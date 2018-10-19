Faith Goldy interrupts John Tory news conference in downtown Toronto

Faith Goldy, a white nationalist and far-right candidate for mayor of Toronto, interrupted a John Tory press conference in downtown Toronto on Friday.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Yonge and Bloor streets while Tory was making a transit announcement about the downtown relief line.

As the news conference started, Goldy began shouting at Tory but her voice was quickly drowned out by more than a dozen of his supporters chanting “Tory! Tory! Tory!”

Goldy questioned Tory about what she called the rising crime rate in the city and the influx of migrants. The news conference was then cut short as Tory did not answer any questions from the media, as has been customary throughout his re-election campaign.

Last month, the controversial mayoral candidate and former Rebel Media journalist stormed the stage at a debate on the arts. She was eventually removed from the premises by a uniformed police officer.

Goldy, who started a petition to have herself included in mayoral debates, demonstrated outside of the Corus Quay building in downtown Toronto during the Global News debate on Sept. 25 with a handful of supporters. She was eventually met with counter-protesters.

Voters head to the polls on Oct. 22.