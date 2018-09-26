Politics
Premier Ford distances himself from far-right Toronto mayoral candidate after Opposition questions

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH LIVE: Premier Ford refused to denounce former Rebel Media personality turned controversial mayoral candidate Faith Goldy when asked to do so by NDP MPP Jill Andrew at Queen's Park on Monday after a picture surfaced of the two at Ford Fan Fest over the weekend.

TORONTO – Ontario Premier Doug Ford is distancing himself from a Toronto mayoral candidate known to be a white nationalist after repeated Opposition questions about a photograph he took with her.

Ford says on Twitter that he condemns hate speech, anti-Semitism and racism in all forms, be it from Faith Goldy or anyone else.

His comment comes after the NDP asked Ford for three consecutive days in the legislature to denounce Goldy.

The NDP says Goldy, a former journalist and current Toronto mayoral candidate, promotes white nationalist views and supports neo-Nazis.

Goldy and her supporters posed for a photograph with the premier over the weekend at an annual gathering known as Ford Fest.

Ford has denounced hate speech in the legislature this week but had not mentioned Goldy by name until his comment on Twitter.

