Premier Ford distances himself from far-right Toronto mayoral candidate after Opposition questions

TORONTO – Ontario Premier Doug Ford is distancing himself from a Toronto mayoral candidate known to be a white nationalist after repeated Opposition questions about a photograph he took with her.

Ford says on Twitter that he condemns hate speech, anti-Semitism and racism in all forms, be it from Faith Goldy or anyone else.

His comment comes after the NDP asked Ford for three consecutive days in the legislature to denounce Goldy.

The NDP says Goldy, a former journalist and current Toronto mayoral candidate, promotes white nationalist views and supports neo-Nazis.

Goldy and her supporters posed for a photograph with the premier over the weekend at an annual gathering known as Ford Fest.

Ford has denounced hate speech in the legislature this week but had not mentioned Goldy by name until his comment on Twitter.

I have been clear. I condemn hate speech, anti-Semitism and racism in all forms- be it from Faith Goldy or anyone else. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) September 26, 2018

Thank God @fordnation is Premier of this great again province! His respect for our officers & the taxpayer is unparalleled. The Ford family knows better than most the deep level of rot at Toronto City Hall. I can’t wait to work WITH DOUG to cut taxes & Make Toronto Safe Again! pic.twitter.com/wRrw44aShF — Faith J Goldy (@FaithGoldy) September 23, 2018