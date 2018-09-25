2018 Toronto Election September 25 2018 5:10pm 00:40 Protester counters Faith Goldy demonstration outside Corus Quay Controversial Toronto mayoral candidate Faith Goldy was met with a counter-protest as she attempted to deliver a petition to Corus Quay on Tuesday. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4486400/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4486400/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?